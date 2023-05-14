Stop spreading false news about Adeboye, RCCG cautions

Authorities of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide have advised the media and some members of the public to desist from promoting, propagating and attributing false statements in the form of fake news to the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

The authorities in a statement made available to Tribune Church News noted that the leader of the church has never at any time made a statement on the recently-concluded elections and so, the members of the public are advised to disregard the fake news being widely broadcast on mainstream and social media.

The church added that the statements attributed to Pastor Adeboye as part of his sermon during the church’s…