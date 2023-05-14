VIDEO: Nigerian chef Hilda set to break Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’

A Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci is on the verge of breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The 27-year-old is going on 64 hours and counting, with about 23 hours left for her to break the Guinness World Record.

Recall Hilda announced in an Instagram post on April 2nd that she was going to make her five-year-long dream a reality.

She stated she will cook for four days and four nights to break the 87 hours, 45 minutes set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India in 2019.



The event was scheduled to begin on April 28th but had to be shifted to May 11th at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos to cater to the needs and requirements of the extra people who registered to be…