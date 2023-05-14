What I want people to learn from my new flick ‘Aye Pe Meji’ —Adeyemo Olamilekan

Actor, Adeyemo Olamilekan, popularly known as Lekib, has wrapped up post-production and production phases of his latest flick entitled ‘Aye Pe Meji,’ saying it would teach people about realities of life.

Speaking about the new flick, Olamilekan described the movie as a deep exposition on the realities of life beyond the ordinary, saying that it has the capacity to open minds towards understanding life situations in a more technical manner.

“I am certain that when the movie is released for public viewing, lessons ranging from patience, calmness and being prayerful shall be learnt because I want people to understand that life comes at us with different realities and this is just one of…