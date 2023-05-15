Court restrains NYSC from publishing disclaimer against Enugu Gov-elect, Mbah

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday restrained the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, from issuing and publishing of disclaimer to the effect that the NYSC certificate of national service dated January 6, 2003, issued to the Enugu state Governor-Elect, Barrister Mbah Peter was not issued by the NYSC.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, gave the order while ruling on an exparte motion dated May 4, moved by Emeka Ozoani (SAN) on behalf of the Enugu state governor-elect, who is the applicant in the motion.

After hearing Mbah’s counsel, Justice Ekwo granted prayer one on the motion paper for “An order of interim…