DIA trains Officers on Resource Management

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) on Monday, began a week-long training on financial management for Deputy Defence Advisers/Finance Attachés in a bid to enhance operations and prudent management of resources.

Speaking at her occasion, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo disclosed that the conference was organised to brainstorm on extant financial regulations.

Adebayo said that it would also expose the officers to the Federal Government’s public defence policies that were essential for the efficient running of accounting processes without infringing on the defence security system.

He said the training was in line with the defence intelligence agency’s…