Five things setting new World Guinness Record means for Hilda Baci

For about four days since Nigerian Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey popularly known as Hilda Baci, started her attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Nigerians might have wondered what this means for the Akwa Ibom-born chef. Why go on a marathon of sleepless nights? Would she be paid for breaking the record? These and many others are questions Nigerians would ask.

For us, the Guinness Book of Records is a trademark book produced yearly with record-breaking deeds and facts about people, things or events.

Now that Hilda has broken the record for the Longest Cooking Marathon by smashing the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by the current Guinness World Record…