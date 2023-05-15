GTCO shareholders endorse N91.24bn total dividend payout for 2022

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc have endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N91.236 billion, representing N3.10 per share, for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

This endorsement was made at the holding company’s second Annual General Meeting held virtually on Thursday.

The group proposed a final dividend of N2.80 per unit of ordinary share held by shareholders in addition to the 30 kobo interim dividend paid in June, bringing the total dividend for the 2022 financial year to N3.10 per unit of ordinary share.

Shareholders commended the board for the financial performance achieved during the period under review despite the operating…