Making of a complete leader

The tragedy of success is that very often the successful fall victim to their success. As many build their careers, sweating it out day after day and night after night, they subject other aspects of their lives to neglect. When they eventually achieve their dream, reality then dawns on them, painfully though, that what they have lost in the process of attaining success is actually more valuable than the prize they got. Many sacrifice their health, family, friends and faith to get to the top of their career only to find out that they need all of these for their new status to be meaningful. So, in spite of the public acclaim that greets their career accomplishments, they feel unfulfilled…