Man allegedly kills 75-yr-old stepmother with pestle in Kogi

A man identified as Idris Aminu has allegedly killed his 75 years old stepmother, Mrs Salamatu Aminu with a pestle in the Ihima Obeiba Ebozohu community in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the suspect had attempted to kill the old woman with poison three days ago but she survived.

Tribuneonline reliably gathered that the suspect had alleged that her stepmother was a witch and that was why he is not a successful person in life.

As a result, he first made an attempt to poison the woman fortunately, the woman survived his trap until he finally decided to kill her with a pestle while sleeping in her room.

Sources further disclosed that it was the daughter of…