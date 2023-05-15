PEBEC: Honouring the deserving to sustain healthy competition towards national development

INSIDE the Banquet Hall of the State House on 26 April, 2023, it was colour and glitz when the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) organized its 5th awards ceremony to appreciate the efforts of individuals and agencies in both public and private sectors who have made significant contributions to the initiatives over the past two years.

PEBEC is chaired by the Vice President, with the minister of Industry, Trade & Investment as Vice Chair. It consists of 13 key ministers, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. PEBEC also has representations from the National…