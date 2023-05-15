Pfizer seeks collaboration with government, health experts to curb spread of AMR

The global pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer has advocated collaborative efforts between industry experts, three tiers of government and the public health communities to enable continued innovation in the development of new antibiotics and vaccines to help curb the spread of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Pfizer’s Medical Director, West Africa, Dr Kodjo Soroh, at a virtual media roundtable with medical experts and other participants on Tuesday described the AMR as a silent threat that needs urgent attention.

He cautioned that if it continues to rise unchecked, minor infections could become life-threatening while serious infections could become superbugs that are impossible to treat, and many…