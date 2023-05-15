Surviving the toxic workplace (2)

“Guard your heart with all diligence, for out of it proceed the issues of life”- Proverbs 4:23

When you find yourself in a hole, wisdom demands that you stop digging. Sometimes, you cannot help finding yourself in a toxic work environment. The toxicity could be created by one or more superiors or leaders who cannot manage diversity well. It could also come from subordinates. Sometimes, it could be systemic, a product of leadership lapses. But whatever causes the toxicity, when you find yourself in a toxic work environment, you don’t have to join the fray. You don’t have to become a pig to survive a pigsty. Toxicity can be abrupt and intense. For instance, when you eat…