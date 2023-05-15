Youth ambassador hails Hilda for breaking Guinness World Record

Oladele Nihi, Vice-President, West Africa of the Pan-African Youth Union (PYU), has commended Hilda Bassey, a 27-year-old from Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria, who broke the Guinness World Record for “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

In a statement from his Lokoja residence on Monday 15th May, the youth ambassador accentuated that Hilda’s impressive feat attests to the unwavering resilience of African youths who are breaking barriers without ample governmental backing.

“Hilda Bassey’s remarkable feat stands as a stellar example of the infinite potential and talent that resides within the African youth.

“It serves as an inspiration to the next generation, proving that through…