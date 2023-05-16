Court adjourns EFCC’s stay of execution application against Kogi gov indefinitely

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned indefinitely an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking a stay of execution of the ruling that lifted a forfeiture order on some assets linked to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo adjourned the hearing of the application because the matter is now before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

On April 26, Justice Oweibo struck out a suit by the EFCC seeking the final forfeiture of the assets based on the provisions of Section 308(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

The Judge had held that “given the provisions of Section 308 of the Constitution, which provides immunity to a…