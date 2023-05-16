Guinness World Records gives update on Hilda Baci

Guinness World Records has reacted to the recent feat made by Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Hilda had surpassed the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, held by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who had completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in Rewa, in 2019.

In her recent feat, Hilda reached a new record of 100 hours after reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

Reacting, the world body said; “She (Hilda) is hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87…