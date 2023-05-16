Hilda Baci: I’m awaiting official Guinness confirmation — Record holder, Lata Tondon

The Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon cooking by an individual, Lata Tondon, has asked critics to wait for Guinness to announce if Nigerian chef Hilda Baci broke her current record.

Critics had slammed Tandon and the Guinness World Records after the GWR said it was reviewing Baci’s success before making her the record holder.

Calling for peace, the Indian chef wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, “A Humble Request to all my Sisters and Brothers in Nigeria & India – to maintain peace and wait for Guinness to officially announce if the Current Record is broken or not.

“Please don’t make it a Competition. It’s just a record, my friends. I am a…