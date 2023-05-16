How we plan to create 500,000 in the donkey value chain —President DDA

THE President Donkey Dealers Association (DDA), Mr Ifeanyi Dike has explained that the donkey value chain has the potential to create an initial 500,000 jobs if it gets the necessary support from government and private sector.

Dike who spoke with Nigerian Tribune also stated that in donkey business, there are about eleven economic value chains from the point of purchase to the final supplier or exporter, which if properly utilised, each value chain can create about 2 million jobs.

Furthermore, he stated that the donkey dealers are going into full breeding of the animal which will allay the fears of many on the animal going into extinction.

“In the next five years, the Donkey Dealers…