Kogi to become cashew hub in Africa —Govt

KOGI State has maintained a clear lead in the production of cashew in Nigeria, linking the feat to sound agricultural policies of government.

The state commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja added that efforts were ongoing to make Kogi the cashew hub of Africa.

He said: “Today, Kogi State is the biggest producer of Cashew in Nigeria because of our sound agricultural policies geared towards empowering farmers with improved seedlings, mechanisation, agro chemicals as well as creating an enabling environment for the private sector to invest in Cashew production.

“Kogi State has retained this position for many years…