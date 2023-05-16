Malami inaugurates Council of Legal Education

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Tuesday inaugurated the Council of Legal Education of Nigeria and declared that the achievements recorded in the justice sector were worth relishing and expounded the legal jurisprudence.

Speaking, while inaugurating the Council headed by Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN) on day two of the body of Attorneys General conference held in Abuja, Malami said, the judiciary has recorded modest gains in terms of law reforms through legislations and judicial decisions.

The Minister who praised the AGs from the 36 states of the Federation noted that, “With dedicated public servants and some of the best legal minds…