Okonjo-Iweala warns govs-elect against debt acquisition

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, on Monday warned incoming state governors against acquisition of debt.

She gave the warning in Abuja during the opening of the 2023 induction for re-elected and elected governors with the theme: ‘Governing for Impact (Building Sub-national Governance), organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

According to Debt Management Office (DMO) in its Q4 report of 2022 fiscaly year, Nigeria’s total domestic debt stock was N27.55 trillion, while external debt stock was N18.70 trillion (US$41.69 billion).

Okonjo-Iweala said: “We have challenges on the fiscal, debt, and monetary policy fronts.

