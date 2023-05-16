Police rescue hawker from jumping into Lagos lagoon

In a dramatic turn of events, a young hawker named Rabou Nofiu was saved from a potential suicide attempt on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

The motive behind his desperate act remains unknown at this time, but the survivor has been taken to the Alausa headquarters of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The RRS, in a Facebook post, stated, “Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) this morning prevented a 25-year-old street hawker from jumping into the Lagoon.” The incident took place around 8:00 a.m. and RRS officers swiftly intervened to avert a tragedy.

When the RRS officers approached him, Nafiu, visibly distraught, warned them not to stop him from jumping. However, with great…