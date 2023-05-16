Refrain from exaggerating news, be patriotic — Expert charges journalists

The Convener of Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa,

John Mayaki has asked Nigerian journalists to desist from exaggerating news and be patriotic when discharging their duties.

Mayaki gave this charge at a media workshop on ‘Balancing Ethics and Patriotism: The obligation of journalists to their Country,’ organised by Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa.

He said journalists must also refrain from deliberate superimposition of different images to make believe.

He said the aim of this workshop was to educate, train and strengthen awareness around journalism, with the goal to respond to the emerging global problem of disinformation that…