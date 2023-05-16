The increasing shift in consumer behaviour

NIGERIA has experienced a significant shift in consumer behaviour over the past decade, largely due to the rise of e-commerce. The convenience of being able to purchase products from the comfort of their homes or offices has made online shopping the preferred option for many Nigerians. This shift has revolutionised the Nigerian retail landscape, opening up new opportunities for consumers and businesses. With almost half of the Nigerian population having internet connectivity, Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest consumer markets. The market is projected to increase by 25.5 percent in 2023, contributing to the worldwide growth rate of 17.0 percent in 2023. According to ecommerceDB, five…