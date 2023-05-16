Yahaya Bello named ‘Governor of the Year’

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been named Governor of the Year at the 2023 edition of Global Excellence Awards in Nigeria.

The Awards was organised by Global Excellence, a Nigerian news magazine in Lagos.

The committee on the awards, according to Kogi Reports, said Bello was singled out for the award in recognition of “his achievements in the growth and development of Kogi”.

“This recognition has been corroborated by respected national and international organisations, including his unrelenting commitment to human capital development, empowerment, and infrastructure growth in the education and health sectors of the state’s economy.

“The commissioning of impactful and…