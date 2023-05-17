Anambra govt not aware of your staff visit — Soludo condoles US Embassy over killings 

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo while expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families and organizations, particularly the US Embassy, over the death of their staff and policemen who were attacked by gunmen along Atani-Osamala Road, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday, has said that his government and the security agencies in the state were not aware of the staff mission in the state.

The governor said the visiting team made their own security arrangements and totally bypassed the existing security architecture in the state and the state government was not aware of the “humanitarian mission” of the visiting team.

Soludo, who expressed his condolences…