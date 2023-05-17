Association of money points agents to tackle POS street hawking in Edo

The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents (AMMBAN) in Edo State have said that plans are underway to inaugurate a Special Taskforce to put an end to Point of Sale (POS) services hawking/trading in streets.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Osaro Ekhator, who disclosed this during the group’s annual conference in Benin City, expressed concern over the proliferation of POS agents in the state without a known address.

Ekhator said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign and the implementation of the cashless policy in 2022 has had a direct impact on agency banking.

He said: “As an industry, we must be resilient and innovative in the face of these challenges – this is…