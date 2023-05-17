Bricklayers identify causes of building collapse

Members of the Nigeria Bricklaying Association (NBA), an umbrella body of artisans in the bricklaying profession on Wednesday identified some factors causing incessant building collapse in the country.

Speaking at the annual national conference of the association in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the artisans listed quackery, global economic impact, the timidity of some bricklayers as well as greed among owners of building structures as some of the reasons for building collapse.

The annual national conference, themed, Let’s Eradicate Building Collapse in Nigeria, had delegates from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Kwara states.

The state chairmen of the Nigeria bricklaying association…