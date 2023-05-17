Buhari appoints Baba Haruna as Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Engr (Dr) Baba Aliyu Haruna as the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

This was contained in a letter personally issued and signed by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Minna, Niger state capital.

The appointment which took effect from May 21 was for five years.

According to the Minister, “I write to convey to you the approval of Mr. President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State.”

“The terms and conditions of service including remuneration and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of…