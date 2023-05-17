Commuters stranded as bridge linking Delta to Bayelsa, Rivers caves In

The bridge linking Asaba, Delta State capital through Ughelli to Warri, down to Bayelsa and Rivers states, has caved in.

The bridge, known as Ubuh Bridge, is located on the road linking Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area to Kwale, Aboh, Ughelli, Sapele and Warri, all within Delta State.

The bridge caved in on Monday and as a result, vehicular traffic on the axis of the road has been restricted.

It was gathered that commuters travelling through the road on Monday night and Tuesday morning were all stranded.

They lamented the stress they were passing through before they could get to their destinations.

“It is stressful. The journey of five hours may turn out to be nine…