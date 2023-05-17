Court threatens Customs CG with Committal Proceeding over auctioned trucks

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has threatened to begin committal proceeding against the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), if nine of the 24 petroleum-laden tanker trucks illegally seized from petroleum marketers at Idiroko, Ogun state are not released before June 5, 2023.

The presiding judge, Justice Adefumilayo Demi-Ajayi giving an order, on Monday, said the trucks should be released on or before June 5, 2023, which happened to be the next adjourned date or the court will proceed with the application of committal proceedings already before the court against the Customs CG by the judgement creditors.

It would be recalled that…