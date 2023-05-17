IBB University expels 23 students over low performance, misconduct

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University in Niger State expelled twenty-three students for low academic performance and misconducts.

17 students had been advised to withdraw from the Institution related to poor academic performance, while seven were expelled for various misconducts.

Professor Abu Kasim Adamu, Vice Chancellor of the Institution, announced this while speaking to journalists in Minna yesterday ahead of the University’s 4th joint convocation on Saturday, May 21.

“A total of 6,154 students will graduate on Saturday, with 37 receiving first class honors, 954 receiving second class upper certificates, and 3, 283 receiving second class lower division,” he stated.

