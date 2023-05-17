NCS asks FG to withdraw NITDA bill from National Assembly

THE Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has appealed to the Federal Government to withdraw the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) bill before the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that the 2007 NITDA Act is currently awaiting passage following its amendment at the National Assembly.

President of the NCS, Professor Adesina Sodiya, during a chat with newsmen, said the bill was hurriedly put together by vested interests.

According to him, some stakeholders had condemned the bill for attempting to arrogate the powers of other government agencies to NITDA.

“Unfortunately, we got to know from the social media that the bill was being proposed and it had gotten to the…