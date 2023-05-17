Suspected kidnappers kill one, abduct three others in Kwara 

A five-man gang of suspected kidnappers on Tuesday evening killed one person and abducted three others along Ijara-Isin/Isanlu Isin road in the Isin local government area of Kwara State.

Among the three abducted persons include one Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, immediate younger brother of Chairman, Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo.

It was gathered that Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo and two others were in the car along Ijara-Isin/Isanlu Isin road when the gun-wielding kidnappers intercepted and whisked them away.

The source also said that while they were being ordered out of the car into the nearby thick bush, a commercial motorcyclist, said to be riding towards the…