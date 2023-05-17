Why voting should be made mandatory for all in Nigeria

In the quest to recruit political officeholders in the state, the democratic principle recognises periodic elections as the best way to choose leaders for all and sundry. Not only that, elections are an instrument through which patriotic citizens all over the world troop out en masse to speak their voices via ballot boxes, particularly in democratic states.

In preparation for the 2023 elections in Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) vigorously embarked on the registration of eligible citizens within the required age of voting and those who had misplaced their issued Permanent Voter Cards. There was a significant improvement in registration, but what is painful is…