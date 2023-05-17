You’ve right to strike, FG has right to withhold your salaries

The Federal Government has warned members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to shelve their planned five-day warning strike, describing it as “illegal.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige issued the warning on Tuesday night after he received a letter from the NARD executive, notifying him of the impending industrial action, billed to commence midnight today, Tuesday, May 16.

Ngige in his reaction to the letter, said he has contacted the Minister of Health, who informed him that a meeting has been scheduled by his Ministry with the resident doctors for Wednesday 17th May, 2023.

Contained in a statement signed by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press…