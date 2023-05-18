Ayade gives automatic employment to 155 graduates of Fabrication Academy  Separato

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Thursday gave automatic employment to 155 pioneer graduates of the West African Construction and Fabrication Academy.

Ayade made this known during the graduation ceremony of the first batch of trainees at the institution in Calabar.

The governor explained that his administration established the academy in 2020 to address the dearth of middle-level skilled manpower in the state.

He advised the graduates not to be distracted but to face the future with optimism.

“Do not be frustrated by today’s circumstances, go chase your goals with the skills you have received here.

“The only person who can fail you is yourself. As graduates, realise that your…