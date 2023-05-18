Controlling stroke, others requires proven cultural practices that promote health

A dietician, Mr Tunde Ajobo, says that controlling increasing cases of non-communicable diseases like stroke, diabetes and hypertension requires that Nigeria consider tapping into cultural practices that prove to be sustainable in health promotion and disease.

Mr Ajobo, who spoke at a seminar entitled ‘Influence of Socioeconomic and Cultural Factors in the Prevention and Management of Diet-related Non-Communicable Diseases’ by the Institute for Dietetics in Nigeria(IDN), Oyo State, said in preventing these disease, focus should also be on promoting existing cultural practices notable for good health.

Ajobo, a dietician at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said available…