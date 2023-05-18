Court remands suspected land grabber, Ejigbadero

A Chief Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State has ordered the remand of a suspected land grabbing, fraud, and theft, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero.

Ejigbadero was arraigned over allegations of terrorizing land owners in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The accused is facing a five-count charge of conspiracy to murder, unlawful possession of firearms in suit number A/52/2023, and will be remanded in prison pending the Attorney-General’s legal advice.

The charge reads: “That you, Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero (M) and others still at large sometimes on or before 13th day of January 2022 at Akowonjo road, Alimosho Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit…