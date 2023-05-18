Kwara North demands full-time minister in Tinubu’s administration

People of Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara state, under the aegis of the Coalition of Kwara North Groups (CKNG), have demanded for a full-time minister to be chosen from the zone by the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the people, led by Comrade Abdulqadri Yusuf, said that Kwara North senatorial district is the most unrewarded among the three senatorial districts in the state “since the 2019 political power revolt by the electorate in the state”.

“With the uncommon and huge sacrifices made in 2019 by Kwara Northerners, where-in the area supplied the second largest votes approximately 32% (31.84%)…