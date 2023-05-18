Lagos CP visits okada rider injured by policeman

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa on Thursday visited the Abbbatoir area of Agege to pacify the Hausa community over the brutal attack on a commercial motorcyclist by policemen.

A video had gone viral on Wednesday in which three policemen assaulted and injured the Okada rider when enforcing the state government’s ban on commercial motorcycle operations.

In the video, the unidentified rider was said to be from the northern part of the country. was struggling to retrieve the bike from the policemen, when one of them hit him in the head with a baton

The rider had a deep cut in his head as blood started gushing out of his head instantly generating widespread condemnation…