Ogoni clean-up: Time is of essence, HOMEF tells new HYPREP boss

Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has congratulated the newly appointed of HYPREP coordinator, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, while noting that he must resolve to do things differently.

Transparency, focus and inclusion of all relevant stakeholders must be key in the operations, the environment-focused NGO said in a statement.

The clean-up of Ogoni, HOMEF said, has taken longer than necessary despite the available resources and manpower made available.

In 2012, the Nigerian government established the Hydrocarbons Pollution Restoration Project (HYPREP) to help with the clean-up of Ogoni land and impacted communities. The anachronistic name was changed to Hydrocarbons Pollution…