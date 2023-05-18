UNIOSUN resident doctors back out as Adeleke approves outstanding demands 

The ongoing nationwide strike action embarked upon by the national resident medical doctors in the country on Wednesday suffered a setback at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital Complex, Osogbo as the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved all their outstanding demands.

At the meeting attended by the leadership of the medical union and management of the teaching hospital, Governor Adeleke approved with immediate effect the payment of hazard allowance for clinical and non-clinical workers in the service of the state teaching hospital.

The governor has equally approved payment of a percentage of residency training allowance for residency doctors for the same hospital…