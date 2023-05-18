Using mosquito nets for farming causes cancer

The Cross River State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Breakthrough Action Nigeria and other partners, are seeking punitive measures to curb the abuse of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITN) also known as mosquito Nets.

Many residents in Cross River State have been observed over the years to deliberately abuse the use of the ITN which is donated to them every four years free, by the health ministry and partners for the prevention of Mosquito bites, which is the major cause of malaria.

Nigerian Tribune observes that residents use the nets instead for farming purposes, instead of protection against mosquitoes as originally intended: the ITNs are instead used to protect crops like…