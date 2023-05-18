Why we are taking over landfills, turning waste to energy in Nigeria — CEO, Sector Lead

Mr. Adedayo Mustapha is the CEO of Sector Lead, a company set to revolutionise the energy landscape in Nigeria through an innovative waste-to-power project which aims to transform Nigeria’s abundant waste resources into clean and renewable energy. He speaks in this interview with ROTIMI IGE on his plans on the project, among other issues.

You recently launched a new project that intends to turn waste to power. Kindly expatiate on this initiative.

Waste-to-energy isn’t new to anyone in Nigeria. Many people have been talking about it for a long time. Some of us have seen other countries successfully set it off and other countries are even improving on what they have at the moment. But…