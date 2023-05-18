Yinka Odumakin’s mother to be buried in Moro, Osun May 24

The Odumakin Family has unveiled the final burial ceremony of its matriarch, Madam Alice Odumakin, mother of the former spokesperson of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Late Yinka Odumakin, saying that the remains of the deceased would be committed to Mother Earth on Saturday, May 24, 2023 in her hometown, Moro, Osun State.

A signed statement titled: “Yinka Odumakin: Mother’s final journey…” by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin and Elder Taiwo Oyedele on behalf of the family, copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune made this known, saying that this will follow Lying-in-State and funeral service at her residence on Friday, May 23rd as well as the church service…