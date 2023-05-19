A life of greatness and service: A tribute to Prince Abdul Jabbar Bola Ajibola

By Kamaldeen Akintunde

THE world is a stage and men and women are merely players who make their entrances and exits – William Shakespeare.

These words ring true for Prince Bola Ajibola who left an indelible mark on the world before bidding it farewell. He served with distinction in the noble profession of law and made a significant impact in all human endeavours. He served his nation with dignity and a profound sense of responsibility.

Prince Ajibola’s legacy transcends his personal achievements as a legal luminary and diplomat. He was a mentor to many, a role model to aspiring lawyers and a father figure to those who knew him closely. His life was a testament to the possibilities of…