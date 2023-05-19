Aide praises Sanwo-Olu on Hajj pilgrims’ welfare 

THE Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Islamic Matters, Alhaji Abdullah Jebe, has described Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration as a blessing to the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslims that have performed Hajj and those yearning to go to the holy land this year.

Alhaji Jebe said that the governor, on assumption of office in 2019, made a provision for air conditioned buses to take pilgrims from and to Masjid Haram in Saudi Arabia because of the harsh weather.

He said the governor increased the money given to pilgrims for Ihram (clothes used for Hajj and Umrah rites) from 40 Saudi Riyals to 80 Riyals.

The governor, he said, also increased money given to pilgrims on…