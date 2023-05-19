Atiku accuses INEC of fighting proxy war for Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on Friday, told the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is fighting a proxy war in its defence of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in his petition challenging his (Tinubu) election.

Mr. Kemi Pinhero (SAN), who conducted the Friday proceedings for the electoral body, moved a motion on notice praying the Court to strike out some of the allegations contained in 32 paragraphs of Atiku’s petition against a declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential…