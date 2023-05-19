Best, worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA cultural day 2023

On the evening of May 18th, a multitude of celebrities and influencers came together for AMVCA’s cultural day, showcasing an array of traditional attire in anticipation of the upcoming award show on Saturday.

While a portion of attendees embraced the theme and adhered to it, others missed the mark.

Below is our compilation of the most and least fashionable outfits on display.

Liqourose

Liquorose mesmerized everyone with her stunning appearance in a traditional Benin aso-oke. The way she styled it evoked images of a radiant northern bride, exuding sheer elegance and beauty.

Elozonam

Elozonam exuded regality in his striking blue aso-oke agbada. However, there was a minor flaw that caught our…