Buhari mourns FCMB founder, Subomi Balogun 

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he shares in the grief of loss with the business community, particularly banking and investment sector, over the passing of an illustrious citizen, Chief Michael Olasubomi Balogun, 89.

A statement issued on Friday by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Buhari condoled with family members, friends, and associates of the “revered businessman, whose legacy of kindness and charity stretched into many homes, institutions, and communities, touching lives through education, health, and multiple empowerment opportunities.”

President Buhari affirmed that Chief Balogun, through foresight, wisdom, and hard work, lived ahead of his time, by…